Frog

During this video, a newspaper was shown and multiple references to running were made. He said the quote “as fast as a lightning bolt” and added that he “never had a chance to evolve my image and do things my way.” There were also “leftovers” in a brown paper bag. A sign for the 1996 Olympics was also shown, zooming in on the 1000 meter. Plus, three bills were hanging over a ledge: a $100, a $5 and a $1

The obvious guess seemed to be Michael Johnson, who was nicknamed Lightning Bolt in the 1996 Olympics.