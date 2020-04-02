It’s time for the super nine! Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger watched as the nine final characters took the stage for the first time together during the Wednesday, April 1, episode of The Masked Singer.

The show opened with a performance by the super nine: Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel, White Tiger, Kangaroo, Turtle, Banana, Frog and Kitty.

Before each performance, new clues were revealed. The Kangaroo’s performance of the Dixie Chicks‘ “Not Ready to Make Nice” is her response to the “hell” she was put through over the past years. Her super clue was a baby kangaroo and she said, “Alright dolls, do you know who I am now?”

The judges thought she sounded nervous during this performance. After singing, she also revealed that she’s never actually lived in Australia.

The turtle revealed that he weighs about 120 pounds but his super clue was a comic book called “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy.” It had “10:13″ on the cover and the question, “Who’s the hero under the mask?” He also said that he’s not only known for one thing.

The White Tiger’s super clue was of him doing the floss dance moves and shooting a basketball. After performing, he revealed that he doesn’t just dance and sing, but also has written a best-selling book. Meanwhile, the frog’s clue was a statue of a night in shining armor and he sang along to the “Thong Song.” While he definitely could move, he shared that he’s not a trained dancer at all.

The Banana said that an accident from his past made him forget his lyrics during one performance. His super clue was that he’s worn a mullet. He also cleared up a recent “blue-collar” clue, noting that he’s “a stand-up guy” but “not stand up funny.”

The Kitty’s new hint was that she loved Christmastime — and the Christmas Tree from last season (Ana Gasteyer). She also said that Robert Redford helped her to get her first role. Meanwhile, the astronaut’s hint was a broken record, but he has never had traditional voice training.

Meanwhile, the Rhino definitely has. He said that while the judges assume he’s an athlete, music has always been his passion and he’s been on the Billboard charts. Plus, he showed a slot machine and said he’s not as tall as he looks.

The Night Angel also talked about her singing voice, explaining that she’s not just a great voice but a “mogul.” Her super clue included a tricycle, which the judges thought could mean she’s a triple threat.

One singer from each group was placed in the bottom after the audience’s votes. White Tiger, Banana and Rhino landed in the bottom three — and the White Tiger was eliminated.

