‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Beth Grant

Grant played the unfriendly, incompetent receptionist and nurse Beverly. She then starred in Mississippi Requiem (alongside Roquemore), Nostalgia, Hover, The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer, Hold On, Wander Darkly, Willy’s Wonderland, Confessions of a Closeted People Pleaser and Underwater Upside Down. The Alabama native also played the Cat Lady on Dollface. Grant has directing, writing and producing credits to her name, including her work as an executive producer on the upcoming film Operation Othello. The actress has been married to actor Michael Chieffo since 1985. The couple share daughter Mary Chieffo, who is also an actress.