‘The Mindy Project’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ike Barinholtz

The Illinois native played nurse Morgan Tookers, who was the resident goofball. Barinholtz appeared in The Disaster Artist, Blockers, Late Night and Moxie. He landed the role of Wayne Edwards on the animated series Bless the Harts in 2019 and is set to play Jeb Magruder in HBO’s The White House Plumbers. The actor was a writer on The Mindy Project (and directed a few episodes) before penning The Oath and Maximum Truth. His producer credits include 75 episodes of The Mindy Project and Happy Life. Barinholtz married TV producer Erica Hanson in 2009. They share three daughters, Foster, Payton and another baby girl whose name has yet to be released.