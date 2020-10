Anne Hathaway (Mia Thermopolis)

Besides Princess Diaries, the New York native is best known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Bride Wars (2009), One Day (2011) and Les Miserables (2012). More recently, she starred alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and more in the female-driven heist film Ocean’s 8 (2018). Hathaway shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with husband Adam Shulman.