Top 5

Stories

TV

Everything We Know About Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Starring Tim Allen

By
Everything We Know About Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Starring Tim Allen: What It’s About and More
 Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney Prod/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock
6
2 / 6
podcast

What’s It About?

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” the log line reads. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

Amid all of life’s pressures, Scott will set out to find a “suitable replacement Santa” while preparing his loved ones for a “new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Back to top