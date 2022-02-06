What’s It About?

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” the log line reads. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

Amid all of life’s pressures, Scott will set out to find a “suitable replacement Santa” while preparing his loved ones for a “new adventure in a life south of the pole.”