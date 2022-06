Domenick Lombardozzi

Lombardozzi played Carver’s partner and friend Thomas “Herc” Hauk. He later appeared in Bridge of Spies, The Irishman and The King of Staten Island. He reunited with Williams as Ralph Capone in Boardwalk Empire. In 2022, he appeared in Simon’s latest TV project We Own This City. He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Armageddon Time alongside Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.