Sonja Sohn

Sohn starred as the BPD detective Kima Greggs. She went on to appear in The Good Wife, The Originals and Luke Cage. Since 2018, she has played Laverne Johnson on The Chi, beginning her tenure as Dr. Gabrielle Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery one year later.

The Slam screenwriter was married to Adam Plack from 2003 to 2011. The former spouses share two children.