Wood Harris

Harris starred as drug kingpin Avon Barksdale. The Chicago native later starred in Justified, Empire, The Last O.G., Space Jam: A New Legacy and Blade Runner 2049. In 2015, he reunited with his Wire costar Michael B. Jordan for Creed; he’s set to reprise his role as Tony “Little Duke” Evers in the 2022 sequel Creed III. In 2022, he played former NBA star Spencer Haywood in HBO’s Winning Time.

The Remember the Titans star has been married to Rebekah Harris, with whom he shares two kids, since 2001.