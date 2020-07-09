Giovanni Ribisi (Jeff Billings)

The California native found success with roles on shows including Family Album and Friends, but Ribisi also found his stride appearing in major motion pictures. He landed prominent parts in films including Public Enemies, Ted, The Rum Diary, Lost in Translation, Selma and Gangster Squad. He starred on the TV series in Dads from 2013 to 2014, but he more notably led the Amazon series Sneaky Pete from 2015 to 2019. He’s set to reprise his role in 2009’s Avatar in its upcoming sequels.

Ribisi was married to Mariah O’Brien from 1997 to 2001 and Agyness Deyn from 2012 to 2015. He shares daughter Lucia with O’Brien.