Jason Hervey (Wayne Arnold)

Beyond his work on The Wonder Years, Hervey went on to voice the titular character on Nickelodeon’s 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd and appeared in Trading Favors. Despite continuing to primarily land various TV gigs, his last acting gig occurred in 2004 when he voiced Dove/Don Hall on Justice League Unlimited. He’s since found success behind the camera by creating, producing and penning several episodes for the Discovery Channel series The Devil’s Ride. He was also an executive producer on See Dad Run and created more reality shows including I Want To Be a Hilton.

From 2001 to 2003, Hervey was the Senior Vice President of Media and Communications for HealthSouth Corporation and relocated to Birmingham, Alabama, for the job. The company endured a fraud scandal during his time of employment and he unsuccessfully sued them for compensation.

Hervey was married to Kelley Patricia O’Neill from 1994 to 1995, but he later wed Shannon Hervey in 1998. Jason and Shannon share son Sam and daughter Shaina.