Top 5

Stories

TV

Everything the ‘This Is Us’ Cast Has Said About Leaving the Show Behind After Season 6: ‘It’s Senior Year’

By
Milo Ventimiglia: The ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Is ‘Going to Wreck People’
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson on season 5 of 'This Is Us.' NBC
7
4 / 7
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Senior Year

The Gilmore Girls alum, for his part, was equally emotional about returning to work for the sixth season.

“Everybody’s excited. It’s senior year — or, you know, extension year! Everyone’s excited. Everyone feels good. You can tell everyone is present, and it’s the same well-oiled machine that we’ve been a part of for the last five years,” Ventimiglia exclusively told Us in October 2021. “I think everybody is grateful to be able to wrap it up the way that Dan Fogelman and the writers planned. Beyond that, [we’re excited to just] have fun and enjoy ourselves and be together as a group because this is the last go around.”

Back to top