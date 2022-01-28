Senior Year

The Gilmore Girls alum, for his part, was equally emotional about returning to work for the sixth season.

“Everybody’s excited. It’s senior year — or, you know, extension year! Everyone’s excited. Everyone feels good. You can tell everyone is present, and it’s the same well-oiled machine that we’ve been a part of for the last five years,” Ventimiglia exclusively told Us in October 2021. “I think everybody is grateful to be able to wrap it up the way that Dan Fogelman and the writers planned. Beyond that, [we’re excited to just] have fun and enjoy ourselves and be together as a group because this is the last go around.”