Kevin Has Moved on Romantically

Kevin (Justin Hartley) prepares for his toast in a hotel room that has makeup and women’s clothing placed throughout it. Madison (Caitlin Thompson) also appears to be friendly with the father of her twins after calling off their wedding during the season 5 finale. In a flash-forward at Kevin’s house, which takes place later in the series, he is wearing a wedding ring, but it is unclear if he has it on as he readies for Kate’s wedding.