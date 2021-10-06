The Story

Garfield portrays Larson in the autobiographical project, which focuses on the composer’s journey to creating the next great American musical after eight years of trying to get it right. It was originally performed by Larson as a one-person show in 1990, six years before his death, and later premiered Off-Broadway in 2001.

“He spends the story trying to figure out what this ticking is: Is it turning 30? Is it that I haven’t succeeded? Is it some unconscious idea of my girlfriend’s biological clock combined with the pressure of my career?” Garfield explained to The New York Times. “Or is it all of my friends who are losing their lives at a very young age because of the AIDS epidemic?”