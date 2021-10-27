Joe Exotic Fights to Prove Innocence in Tiger King Season 2 Teaser

Tiger King is making a comeback — and these cool cats and kittens are bringing the drama like never before.

The official trailer for season 2 of the hit Netflix docuseries dropped on Wednesday, October 27, promising the return of the “colorful saga” fans were immediately hooked on in 2020. Five episodes will drop on November 17 and will explore how “sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations,” per the streaming platform.

Major players from the first season — including Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe — are featured heavily in the new trailer. Joe, 58, is currently serving time at Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas, after being sentenced to 22 years in January 2020. At the time, he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill rival Carole, 60. He was also sentenced for killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Joe has maintained his innocence and continues to defend himself in the season 2 teaser, alleging from his prison cell that he’s “paying the price” as the other Tiger King stars rake in the dough.

“If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up,” he says in a voiceover before fans are shown cheering on the “Free Joe Exotic” movement.

Along with Joe’s alleged crimes, season 2 will keep searching for answers about Don Lewis, Carole’s second husband, who has been missing since 1997. The pair were married from 1991 to 2002, when Don was legally declared dead after his disappearance. Carole has denied multiple times that she had any involvement in the mystery — despite Joe’s frequent claims that the Big Cat Rescue CEO killed Don herself.

In Wednesday’s teaser, it’s revealed that Don may have been “dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica” before going missing.

Carole married Howard Baskin in 2004, but Don’s family has continued trying to uncover his whereabouts. In September 2020, while the Netflix star was competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Don’s daughters, lawyer and former assistant aired an ad as Carole made her debut in the ABC ballroom. They offered a $100,000 reward for any information about the case, which the Texas native later called a “wonderful” idea, telling TMZ at the time that any answers would be an added “side benefit” of her rise to stardom.

Season 1 of the true crime series debuted in March 2020 and was watched by 34.3 million people within its first 10 days on the platform. The follow-up season was confirmed in September.

Scroll down for more revelations from the first trailer: