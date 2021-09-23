Big news for big cat lovers! Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix — and soon.

Tiger King, which premiered in March 2020, will return later this year with an update on zookeeper and convicted felon, Joe Exotic, and his rival, the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. No exact date for its premiere was given at this time.

However, the sequel, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, promises “more madness and mayhem,” according to a Netflix press memo released on Thursday, September 23.

While it is unclear how much of the last two years the doc will cover, a teaser for the series shows Exotic, 58, phoning in from jail, where he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for an alleged murder for hire plot aimed at Baskin, 60. He was also convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse during the 2019 case.

The animal rights activist, who previously called Tiger King, “salacious and sensational” for insinuating she had something to do with her late husband, Don Lewis’ death, also pops up in the clip.

The breakout 2020 docuseries with the tagline, “Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” captivated audiences during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the show aired, Exotic (real name, Joe Schreibvogel), lost his Oklahoma zoo to Baskin in 2019. He also split from fifth husband Dillon Passage in March.

Baskin, on the other hand, appeared on Dancing With the Stars season 29 and announced her “Are You Kitten Me” apparel line in April.

The upcoming sequel is not the only Tiger King content fans have to look forward to in the upcoming months. Peacock is working on a scripted Tiger King miniseries starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin.

Unfortunately, a previously announced Tiger King series for Amazon Prime Video starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic was officially scrapped in July.

Tiger King 2 is just one of five docuseries and films the streamer has planned for the upcoming year, all of which are focused on “cons, scams and cautionary tales.”

In a new teaser, Netflix nicknamed itself the “Home of True Crime” and announced a slate of films set to debut in 2022: The Tinder Swindler, which investigates a man who pretended to be a billionaire on the titular dating app; Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, which looks into the mysterious death of cryptocurrency mastermind Gerry Cotten; The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, which tells the story of one of the world’s most notorious con men; and Bad Vegan, which looks at how owner Sarma Melngailis was conned out of millions by a backer.