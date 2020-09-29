Carole Baskin Plans to Return to Reality TV After DWTS Elimination

On the prowl! Carole Baskin already has another reality TV project in the works following her Dancing With the Stars elimination.

“We’re actually shopping a show with Think Factory,” Baskin, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 28.

The Tiger King alum hopes to expose animal cruelty with her next reality venture.

“[It] will be going after the animal abusers, bringing them to justice and then hopefully getting the animals into accredited sanctuaries,” she explained. “So, I’m really hoping the Think Factory can sell that.”

The Big Cat Rescue CEO was sent home on Monday’s DWTS episode after dancing the Samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King during the Disney themed night.

Baskin honored her love of big cats throughout season 29 of the dance competition, previously doing the Viennese Waltz to “What’s New Pussycat?” and the Paso to “Eye of the Tiger” with partner Pasha Pashkov.

During her DWTS debut on September 14, the animal rights activist received some pushback from her former husband Don Lewis’ family.

The broadcast featured a commercial starring Lewis’ daughter, his attorney and his former assistant, asking for help in finding out more about the millionaire’s disappearance. Days later, Baskin told TMZ that she thought the commercial was “wonderful,” despite the fact that people have pointed to her, claiming she had something to do with Lewis vanishing in 1997.

The pair were married from 1991 to 2002, which is when Lewis was legally declared dead five years after his disappearance.

The reality star’s alleged involvement in the case was explored in Netflix’s Tiger King documentary, after her rival Joe Exotic accused her of killing Lewis. She has denied being involved multiple times.

The Texas native didn’t let the drama derail her focus while competing on DWTS, performing two dances after the commercial aired.

After being cut from the show, Baskin is ready to head home, “get in the jacuzzi” and see her loved ones.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Baskin told Us about her family. “But tonight, when they found out I’m coming home, they’re even more thrilled.”

As for what the animal lover learned about herself, she said, “I have more physical stamina than I thought.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta