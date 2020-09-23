The pressure is on. The first team was sent home during week two of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 22. But first, each pair took the floor and while some blew the judges away, others let the experts down.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who impressed the judges during week one and tied for first place with Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, had a bit of a slip-up midway through their routine. The judges, however, tried their best to let her know that everyone messes up. Bruno Tonioli assured her she’d be back and that she was full of talent.

“A setback sets you up for a comeback,” Derek Hough told her.

The One Day at a Time actress also wowed the judges once again, this time with a romantic Rumba. Carrie Ann Inaba told her she “was transported into a fill with a happy ending” while watching her stunning routine, before also commenting on the beautifully sculpted routine by Farber.

This week also featured a bit more emotion than the premiere. Before their dance, Chrishell Stause opened up to her partner, Gleb Savchenko, about her past.

“Growing up, we were homeless. Basically, we were squatters in an abandoned house,” the Selling Sunset star said through tears. “I remember the first time that I took a field trip with my school and I went into the bathroom to change. It was that moment that I unzipped my bags, I realized how bad I smelled.”

Her routine was much better than her premiere dance, leaving all three judges impressed.

Carole Baskin also broke down in tears to her partner, Pasha Pashkov, sharing that her daughter can’t read the news anymore because of the negativity she received after Tiger King.

Additionally, Kaitlyn Bristowe experienced some intense pain in her ankle just moments before the show began. However, she got the all-clear from the medics to perform so she still took on the challenge. She nailed her routine — so much so that at the end, Inaba said all she wanted was more. Hough clearly loved it as well, rewarding the former Bachelorette with the first 8 of the season.

The judges’ save returned this season. After Baskin, 56, and Oakley, 59, were revealed as the bottom two, Baskin was saved, sending Oakley home.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out what every duo danced to and what they scored.