‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Week: Which Couple Created Magic?

Cue the magic! Disney night on Dancing With the Stars is here. Although the pros and celebs couldn’t head to Disneyland this season, they brought the charm to the ballroom on Monday, September 28.

After slipping during last week’s performance, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson was nervous to perform this week — and the judges could tell. Derek Hough didn’t feel that she did a proper Jive, and said the performance was much too stiff.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber were at the top of the scoreboard last week, but the judges were less impressed with their Charleston to Mary Poppins. Carrie Ann Inaba wanted “a tiny bit more energy” and Hough and Bruno Tonioli thought it should have had more specific steps.

Another couple that fell a bit flat was Anne Heche and Keo Meotsepe, who attempted to do the Quickstep to a Hercules number and although they were in tune in the beginning, they quickly fell apart.

“I feel like you need to recalibrate the partnership. It really lost control,” Inaba said. “I’m so bummed. You started out so strong.” The actress later explained that she slipped at some point during the dance, which really threw her off balance and messed her up for the duration of the routine.

One of the top scores of the night went to Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The Holey Moley star was so shocked by her score of 22 out of 30 that she ran over to Tonioli and took the 8 paddle from him — even though they’re supposed to be social distancing!

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev received the first 8 of the season last week, so they were feeling the pressure before performing a Rumba to a Moana song. They nailed the number and Inaba called it the best dance of the night. Although Tonioli and Hough loved it, the former pro did note that she should have had shoes on in order to do a proper Rumba.

The highest scores of the night went to Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, who received three 8s for their Argentine Tango, and Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, who also scored a 24 for their Rumba.

At the end of the night, Heche and Meotsepe landed at the bottom with Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov. Ultimately, the Tiger King star was sent home.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out each pair’s scores. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.