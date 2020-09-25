Sprinkling in the magic! Week 3 of Dancing With the Stars is set as Disney night and many times, it becomes the most memorable week of the season.

For season 29, the cast is set to dance to numbers from The Princess and the Frog, The Newsies, Cinderella and many more!

“I’m really excited because we’re going to be bringing a different tone, a different shade of movements that we haven’t seen from Johnny,” Britt Stewart told Us Weekly ahead of Disney week about her plans to dance the Rumba with partner Johnny Weir. “It will bring his lyrical and elegant and graceful movement that he’s so known for and his figure skating career onto the bar. So we’re really looking forward to next week!”

The duo also are very excited about their song, “Reflections,” from Mulan by Christina Aguilera.

“We both love the message of Reflection because it’s about following your heart. Mulan wants to be in the military, so she cuts her hair and she finds a way to do the things that she dreams about,” the Olympic figure skater, 36, said. “I feel like both of us have had struggles and we are different. I think that that’s going to be a really wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the things and the hard work that have gotten us to where we are! Hopefully, it will inspire some people that either look like us or that feel outcast sometimes to believe in their heart song and then to go out into the world and do what makes them happy.”

Former Bachelorette Kailtyn Bristowe and partner Artem Chigvintsev also revealed to Us that they’re performing a song from Moana — and hope to get a shout-out from Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, since he’s friends with Chigvintsev’s fiancée, Nikki Bella.

