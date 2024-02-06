Toby Keith cemented himself as one of country music’s most legendary stars before his 2024 death.

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Keith got his start playing in local bars as a member of the Easy Money Band. Later taking his talents to Nashville, Keith signed his first record deal and released his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and his self-titled album in 1993.

Keith dominated the Billboard charts over the years, with hits including “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “My List,” “As Good As I Once Was” and his Willie Nelson duet, “Beer for My Horses,” reaching No. 1.

Throughout his 30 years in the industry, Keith earned a total of seven Grammy nominations and was honored with the Academy of Country Music’s Career Achievement Award in 2014, the Poet’s Award in 2017 and the Merle Haggard Spirit Award in 2021. A proud supporter of the U.S. military, he also performed at events for former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Outside of music, Keith was a proud father to his children with wife Tricia Lucus, whom he wed in 1984. Two years after he revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, Keith’s family was by his side when he died at age 62.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Keith’s life and career through the years: