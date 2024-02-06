Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Battle With Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith died on Monday, February 5, after a battle with stomach cancer, his family announced on Tuesday, February 6. He was 62.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage,” a statement shared via social media reads. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer months prior.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he shared at the time. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

One year later, the “I Love This Bar” singer was trying to stay positive and hoped to tour again.

“I’m feeling pretty good. Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare,” he told The Oklahoman in June 2023, adding his tumor had shrunk amid chemotherapy treatments. “I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours. All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work.”

Keith last stepped out at the People’s Choice Country Awards to accept the Country Icon Award.

“I’ve been OK, just been rocking and rolling. I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun,” he told Extra at the time. “You have good days and bad days … it’s a little bit of a roller coaster, but I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”

Over the course of his lengthy career, Keith released 19 studio albums and had 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country chart, including 1993’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (the reported most played country song of the decade), 1999’s “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” 2003’s “Beer for My Horses” featuring Willie Nelson and more.

Keith is survived by wife Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984, their three children and four grandchildren.