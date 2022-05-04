Early Reviews Are In

In April 2022, Paramount Pictures debuted the film at CinemaCon and received an overwhelming amount of positive reviews. Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes reporter Erik Davis tweeted his take on the filming, writing at the time, “Folks, trust me when I say this is a legitimately GREAT film. Whatever your plans are for Memorial Day weekend, make #TopGunMaverick a part of them. I think I cried the whole friggin’ movie because I’m such a dork. Loved the cast, and it’s another classic @TomCruise performance.”

We Live Entertainment journalist Scott Menzel agreed, tweeting, “Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow away fans of the original and may even make some new ones along the way. Truthfully, even though the plot is very dependent on that of the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick.”