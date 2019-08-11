Taylor Swift just proved she’s the life of the party after she put on an epic impromptu performance of her hit song “You Need to Calm Down” on Saturday, August 10, while celebrating the tune’s 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

In multiple Instagram Stories posted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum A’keria Davenport, the songstress could be seen tearing up the dance floor and belting out the lyrics to the tune after it came on at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. Swift, 29, got the crowd going and couldn’t help but whip her blonde hair back and forth.

In attendance at the celebration included Davenport, Laverne Cox, Hannah Hart, HAIM, Hayley Kiyoko, Justin Mikita and Chester Lockhart — all who appeared in Swift’s music video for the track which was released earlier this year.

Shortly after the clips were posted, Twitter went wild with their reactions of Swift’s performance, leading the hashtag #DrunkTaylor to go viral.

“Why is drunk Taylor Swift the funniest f–king thing i’ve ever seen LOOOOOOOL,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “I wanna hang out with drunk Taylor just as much as I wanna hang out with sober Taylor … maybe a bit more with drunk Taylor.”

Swift later commented on being a trending topic, sharing pics from the celebration on Twitter and writing, “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS.”

Swift’s celebration came just two days after she sparked engagement speculation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Thursday, August 8. The Cats actress shared lyrics to a track on her upcoming album, Lover, in an interview published in Vogue that referred to an old wedding tradition, causing fans to assume it was a nod to her relationship with the Boy Erased actor, 28.

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017, and multiple sources have told Us Weekly that marriage is on the couple’s minds.

“Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her,” one insider previously dished to Us. “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Scroll down to take a look at Swift’s fun-filled night!