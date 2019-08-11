LOL Taylor Swift Puts on Epic Performance of ‘You Need to Calm Down’ at a Bar With Friends — Twitter Goes Wild Over ‘#DrunkTaylor’! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 11, 2019 Courtesy of Akeria Chanel Davenport/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Really Getting Into It Despite just being at a bar, Swift couldn’t help but put on a full-blown performance. Back to top More News The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All These $22 Skinny Jeans Are a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon These Bestselling Wedge Booties Are Available in Pretty Colors More News