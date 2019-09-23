Put your paws up! The 2019 Us Weekly Petformers Awards have officially come to an end and the results are in.

While all 16 of the animals who took part in the competition were amazing in their own ways,

social media users voted for their favorites in each of the four categories: Outstanding Lead in a Drama, Outstanding Lead in a Comedy, Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costume.

From dancing dogs to dramatic bunnies and everything in between, the 2019 Petformers Awards was a competition to remember.

Scroll down to see which four-legged friends took home the award in each category!