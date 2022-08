Who’s Playing the VMAs Preshow?

Before the main show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy will perform during the preshow. Nessa and Kevan Kenney will serve as the hosts for this portion of the event, with Tate McRae working as a “special celebrity correspondent” and Murda Beatz performing as the Kraft Singles House DJ.