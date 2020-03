Hallmark Christmas Movies

The Hallmark Channel is coming to the rescue during the coronavirus shutdown with We Need a Little Christmas, a marathon of feel-good Countdown to Christmas movies through Sunday, March 22. The films include Christmas Town, starring Candace Cameron Bure, and Coming Home for Christmas, with Danica McKellar, and the marathon concludes with Christmas in Rome, starring Lacey Chabert, on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.