Clare Crawley

Slightly over one year after leaving season 16 of The Bachelorette early with fiancé Dale Moss, Clare and the former athlete split for good in October 2021. The former lead later revealed in March 2022 that she returned her diamond while in Los Angeles for an appearance on Clayton Echard’s season 26 finale.

“That was the reason I was in L.A. — I was taking my engagement ring back, [that’s] the truth,” she said during an Instagram Live. “Which is fine, I mean, whatever. Why would I want to hang on to something that is — whatever.”