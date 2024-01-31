Your account
Entertainment

Everything the ‘Argylle’ Cast and Crew Have Said About Taylor Swift’s Rumored Involvement

By
Everything the Argylle Cast and Crew Have Said About Taylor Swift Rumors
6
Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in "Argylle," Taylor Swift. Peter Mountain/Apple TV+;Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The upcoming spy comedy movie Argylle is based on a novel of the same name — and some fans think Taylor Swift is the author behind the mysterious book.

The novel was published in January 2024 under the pseudonym Elly Conway, which is also the name of Bryce Dallas Howard’s character in the film adaptation. The author’s true identity remains a mystery, and the lack of information has caused fans to draw their own conclusions about who Elly Conway might be.

Swift seemed like a likely candidate given the Scottish Fold cat featured prominently in the film, who bears a strong resemblance to Swift’s cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.

The singer also has a history of using pen names. In 2016, she cowrote Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For” with now-ex Calvin Harris under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Although the theories have generated buzz for Argylle, the film’s director, Matthew Vaughn, has denied Swift’s involvement.

“There is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift,” he told Rolling Stone in January 2024.

Keep scrolling to see everything the Argylle cast and crew have said about the rumors:

