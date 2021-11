Bonnie Wright

Wright, who played the youngest Weasley sibling and Harry’s eventual love interest, doesn’t think the franchise should ever be rebooted. “I think it’s like a time capsule, and you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different,” she said in July 2021. “For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it’s properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts.”