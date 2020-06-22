What to Watch This Week: ’90 Day’ Spinoff, ‘Search Party’ Returns and More

Looking for a summer show? Now may be the perfect week to find one.

The week, Netflix releases new seasons of Crazy Delicious, Dark, Home Game and Twogether, while also dropping the finale of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj. Disney+ will be dropping the first season of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.

Meanwhile, HBO Max will release the third season of Search Party and drop the first three episodes of Doom Patrol and season 2 of The Twilight Zone will debut on CBS All Access.

Additionally, HBO’s documentary I’ll Be Gone in the Dark premieres and Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels wraps up its first season.

On cable TV, Lifetime will air its star-studded special, Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes and two award shows will have live virtual events: the 2020 BET Awards and the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

For more new TV airing this week, scroll through the gallery below, updating every day.