Getting a Second Chance

After appearing on Wheel of Fortune in 2017, Tony Harrison made headlines after being given an unexpected second try at a prize three years later.

Sajak explained the reason for his return, saying, “If Tony looks familiar — this is Tony Harrison, who’s been here before. We had a little production issue, and in the interests of fairness, we brought Tony back.” However, some fans weren’t thrilled by the apparently broken rule.