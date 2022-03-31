Sticking to the Rules

Fans were outraged in March 2022 when contestant Chris Davidson just narrowly lost out on a $8,400 trip to Puerto Rico on a technicality. While attempting to solve the puzzle “frozen concoction,” the player said “a frozen concoction. Adding the indefinite article meant that his answer was technically incorrect. “Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back,” Sajak explained to the audience after the incident. “He threw in that article. He threw in the “A” in front of it, and we can’t accept it. Just the way it goes. It’s just one of the rules, and we gotta go by ’em, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico.”