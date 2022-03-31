The ‘Pointless’ Story

Wheel of Fortune viewers slammed Sajak in March 2022 after he mocked contestant Scott Ingwersen‘s intro story during the show. “It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” Ingwersen said in his interview. “The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to a job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’ But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them 30 years later.”

The longtime host responded by saying, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Fans took Sajak to task for mocking Ingwersen, who wanted to use his time to thank the good samaritans who’d helped him earlier in his life. Days earlier, the TV personality made headlines for encouraging viewers to have empathy for contestants who flub puzzles. “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak tweeted. “Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”