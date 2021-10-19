A New Location

It has not yet been confirmed where the second season will take place, but White told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021 that he thinks they will have to go international this time around.

“We would go somewhere different because there’s no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui,” the Enlightenment creators said. “So yeah, it would have to be The White Lotus: Kyoto or something.”

The fun part about leaving the U.S., he told EW, is that the writers “could get into culture clash ideas and stuff like that.” What’s Japanese for the “Pineapple Suite”?