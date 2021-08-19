Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re crowning HBO’s The White Lotus as the summer’s buzziest TV show. From the idyllic setting, to the vibey soundtrack, to the jaw-dropping twists, it’s the ultimate in entertainment. The celeb-packed cast includes Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, a freelance journalist and newlywed who quickly discovers that married life isn’t always a vacation. Throughout the series, other characters frequently address her radiant beauty — which left Us curious about Daddario’s real-life skincare routine!

Luckily, the former Baywatch star shared her impressive regimen with Vogue back in July, and we’re here to bring you the highlights. Amidst a slew of A-list staples (including the illustrious Vintner’s Daughter serum, which she credits with eliminating her acne), Daddario shouted out this vitamin C serum — which is just $20 on Amazon!

While Daddario admits to only discovering the product from TruSkin recently, she’s already impressed with the results — stating that “topical vitamin C is great.” She’s far from alone here, as over 83,000 ratings on the Amazon product page can attest to. If you’ve never incorporated vitamin C into your routine before, here’s what you need to know: Between the natural aging process, standard dryness, seasonal sun damage and numerous other factors, your skin may lose its shine. This serum has been specifically formulated to reverse these effects — allowing your skin to get its glow back.

In addition to vitamin C, this facial serum is filled with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, organic aloe vera and “high-performance antioxidants,” designed to neutralize free radicals and delay the aging process. Shoppers with a variety of concerns are praising this product, claiming to have noticed a minimized appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and beyond after just a few weeks of use. If you find your skin is suffering from dullness, this serum may be the jump-start it needs!

Of course, as is the case with any skincare product, it’s wise to do a “patch test” prior to your first use to ensure that there are no negative reactions. That said, plenty of shoppers with sensitive skin are raving about the serum, claiming its nutrients have worked wonders and didn’t cause damage. In fact, one fan announced that it was the “best $20 [they have] ever spent,” which is quite a statement.

Although Daddario uses the TruSkin serum alongside other products, there’s a solid chance it’s responsible for some of her ultra-smooth complexion. We may not be checking into the resort depicted on The White Lotus for a “relaxing” stay anytime soon, but we’re certainly down to shell out $20 to try and get her glow!

Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face for just $20, available at Amazon!

