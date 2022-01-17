1. He Had a Health Scare When He Was an Infant

During an interview with Man of Metropolis in 2019, Alex opened up about the “complications” that came after he was born.

“My mother therefore always took extremely good care of me such as making me homemade baby food. Growing up, I always wanted to prove those doctors wrong by participating in sports during school and continuing to improve my fitness during my post-collegiate years,” he explained at the time. “Trying to inspire dramatic change and unlocking potential in myself and others drives my passion for fitness.”