3. He Considers Himself Similar to His ‘Euphoria’ Character

During an interview with Variety in August 2021, Fike admitted that it was easy to portray a character that reminded him so much of himself.

“I don’t have to do much acting,” he shared at the time. “He’s exactly like me. It’s s–t I would say and s–t I would do.”

The performer noted that the one crucial difference between him and Elliot is their outlook on sobriety, adding, “I’m in overdrive. I feel like I can work forever and do anything.”