Some TV may be delayed but The Masked Singer continues. During the Wednesday, March 18, episode, comedian Joel McHale joined judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger to narrow down Group C.

The Astronaut was first to perform, singing a hit song by his “dear friend” Stevie Wonder. During his clue video, he made references to a fresh start, the “circle of life” and Orion’s belt. He also noted that he was a young, bright star but got burned and became isolated for some time. He also mentioned speaking in sign language and after his performance, he said he had “a little help from someone from an organized crime family.”

The Night Angel had everyone completely stumped. She explained in her clue package that she was “surrounded by angels” when younger but is not now. She referenced “bang bang” and showed a drawing of a castle and a strawberry. While being served sweet tea, she revealed she “built an empire.”

The Swan made it clear that she was a big fan of Jeong, completely shocking him. During her video, she mentioned “wonderland,” going “down a rabbit hole” and “new moon and rainbows.” Plus, the Swan showed a sign that said “Made in Japan” and brought up “black swan.”

Last but not least, the Rhino’s video was all about taking risks and flying. He said he’s been through many ups and downs and that before hitting rock bottom, he met his wife and “guardian angel,” who saved his life. The video also featured him playing tennis, playing guitar and admitting that “performing for a king” is in his blood.

The most upbeat performance of all was T-Rex’s, who danced from start to finish. In her video, she referenced “double dare” and “singles and doubles.” Plus, she said her heart was “beating like a bumblebee.”

