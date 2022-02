He Also Wants Fez and Lexi To Get Together

Fans who have been tuning in to Euphoria every week hoping to see Lexi and Fez share the screen are not alone. “We need more Fexi content, give the fans what they want,” Cloud wrote via Twitter in January. He followed it up with a meme comparing the two characters to Fiona and Shrek, leading many fans to believe that he is just as invested in their relationship as they are.