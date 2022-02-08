He Went to the Same School As Zendaya

Before they shared the screen on the HBO hit series, Cloud and Zendaya both roamed the halls of the Oakland School for the Arts, although it’s not clear if they attended at the same time since Cloud refuses to confirm his age. He studied technical theater in school and learned skills like set-building and lighting for theater and TV. “I just liked the hands-on [stuff],” he told the NME in January. “It seemed cool, and I think I had a few buddies doing that, so I just jumped in [too].”