Everyone has a favorite ’90s heartthrob — but who were your crushes crushing on back in the day?

Us Weekly headed to 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida, to find out. The three-day convention, held from September 12 through 14, brought the biggest names and faces from the iconic decade together for panels, meet-and-greets, live performances and more.

From the casts of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Full House and Charmed, all of the major ’90s stars opened up about their life in the spotlight — and who made them swoon back then just like Us. Most of all, they were there to show their appreciation for all the fans who have loved them for so many years.

“There’s so many levels to coming into 90s Con,” Melissa Joan Hart, who starred as the titular character on Sabrina, exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s, obviously, being with the fans and hearing all the wonderful stories about what the show means to them. [Which] is really, really moving and powerful. But then we [also] love getting together as a family and catching up and spending time and laughing and being silly.”

It’s also about reconnecting with old friends — or flames. “And then we love seeing all of our former castmates from other projects or friends or ex-boyfriends or whoever it may be,” Hart added. “Half of them ended up on Sabrina at some point.”

So who was giving your favorite ’90s heartthrobs butterflies back in the day? Keep scrolling, because Us has the tea: