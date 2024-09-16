Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Who Were the Biggest ’90s Heartthrobs Crushing on Back in the Day? Us Went to 90s Con to Find Out 

By
Who Were the Biggest 90s Heartthrobs Crushing on Back in the Day Us Went to 90s Con to Find Out  148
10
That’s4Entertainment/Kristin Locurto

Everyone has a favorite ’90s heartthrob — but who were your crushes crushing on back in the day?

Us Weekly headed to 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida, to find out. The three-day convention, held from September 12 through 14, brought the biggest names and faces from the iconic decade together for panels, meet-and-greets, live performances and more.

From the casts of Sabrina the Teenage Witch to Full House and Charmed, all of the major ’90s stars opened up about their life in the spotlight — and who made them swoon back then just like Us. Most of all, they were there to show their appreciation for all the fans who have loved them for so many years.

“There’s so many levels to coming into 90s Con,” Melissa Joan Hart, who starred as the titular character on Sabrina, exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s, obviously, being with the fans and hearing all the wonderful stories about what the show means to them. [Which] is really, really moving and powerful. But then we [also] love getting together as a family and catching up and spending time and laughing and being silly.”

A portrait of a young woman lit by neon colored light in the city at night.

Deal of the Day

This LED Color Beauty Wand Brightens Skin and Boosts Collagen — And It’s 77% Off View Deal

It’s also about reconnecting with old friends — or flames. “And then we love seeing all of our former castmates from other projects or friends or ex-boyfriends or whoever it may be,” Hart added. “Half of them ended up on Sabrina at some point.”

So who was giving your favorite ’90s heartthrobs butterflies back in the day? Keep scrolling, because Us has the tea:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Andrew Keegan

Barry Watson
Candace Cameron Bure Bio Page

Candace Cameron Bure

Dave Coulier

Joey Lawrence
Matthew Lawrence Teases Possibility of a ‘Brotherly Love’ Reboot

Matthew Lawrence
Melissa Joan Hart attends Variety s 2024 Power of Women GettyImages 2151132453 013

Melissa Joan Hart

Soleil Moon Frye
7th Heaven Bio Page

7th Heaven
Charmed Bio Page

Charmed
Full House Bio Pic

Full House
Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.