Friday Night Lights may have ended in 2011, but fans’ love for Coach Eric and Tami Taylor will never fade away.

Throughout its five seasons, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton brought true love to the small screen as the beloved Texas couple who never let any challenge come in between them — whether they were expecting a new baby or planning a cross-country move. Part of why fans were so drawn to the Taylors’ love story was the devotion that Chandler, 54, and Britton, 53, gave to their characters’ union.

The Nashville alum revealed to Entertainment Weekly in March 2017, years after the show had gone off the air, that she and Chandler shut down the writers’ idea to have their characters work through an infidelity story line.

“There was so much passion about these characters that we were playing and this world that we were creating,” Britton said at the time. “We felt very strongly about the things that we felt strongly about … We were like, ‘We’re never letting the writers have us have an affair. If they try to do it, we’re not going to do it.’ And we told them so.”

The American Horror Story star continued, going into detail about what gave Eric and Tami that special spark. “What we thought would be really interesting and what we thought this would be the perfect format for on the show was to actually show what most couples go through, which is just trying to be partners to each other and get through the day. They need each other and they also, like, really love each other,” she said. “This is a show about very simple people trying to get through their life in a way that feels valuable and meaningful. So we decided these two people were going to be partners to each other in that.”

For years, the Taylors’ undying love for each other made them one of the strongest power couples on TV. Though their relationship was often tested, they stayed “Texas strong” and saw each other as equals every step of the way.

Scroll down to see why fans still swoon over Eric and Tami’s love story.