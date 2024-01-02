Zach Bryan hit a home run — and knocked it out of the baseball stadium — with his two-hour set at the 2023 Wild Horses Festival at Petco Park in San Diego.

The one-day musical event presented by Outriders took place on Saturday, December 30, and brought country music to the coast of California. The show featured performances by The Silent Comedy, Sierra Ferrell, Trampled By Turtles and Bryan, 27, as the main act.

“Last show of the year is tonight and I’m really fckn [sic] proud of you boys,” Bryan wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing throwback photos from his Burn Burn Burn America Tour. “Happy New Years.”

After playing several hits from his catalog for a sold-out crowd, including a solo rendition of “I Remember Everything,” Bryan showed his fans some love on social media.

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

“San Diego, thank you so much and I couldn’t [have] thought of a better way to finish the year,” he wrote via X in the early hours of Sunday, December 31. The “Something in the Orange” singer also reposted multiple fan clips from the night via his Instagram Story, writing, “Was so amazing San Diego, thank you so much.”

Bryan, however, wasn’t the only headliner who rocked Wild Horses Festival. Scroll down to meet all the artists who performed — and see some highlights from the show: