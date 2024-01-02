Your account
Entertainment

Zach Bryan Knocks It Out of the Park at 2023 Wild Horses Festival: Meet All the Headliners

By
Feature Zach Bryan Felicia Garcia 2023 Wild Horses Festival
8
Felicia Garcia @fixationphotography

Zach Bryan hit a home run — and knocked it out of the baseball stadium — with his two-hour set at the 2023 Wild Horses Festival at Petco Park in San Diego.

The one-day musical event presented by Outriders took place on Saturday, December 30, and brought country music to the coast of California. The show featured performances by The Silent Comedy, Sierra Ferrell, Trampled By Turtles and Bryan, 27, as the main act.

“Last show of the year is tonight and I’m really fckn [sic] proud of you boys,” Bryan wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing throwback photos from his Burn Burn Burn America Tour. “Happy New Years.”

After playing several hits from his catalog for a sold-out crowd, including a solo rendition of “I Remember Everything,” Bryan showed his fans some love on social media.

“San Diego, thank you so much and I couldn’t [have] thought of a better way to finish the year,” he wrote via X in the early hours of Sunday, December 31. The “Something in the Orange” singer also reposted multiple fan clips from the night via his Instagram Story, writing, “Was so amazing San Diego, thank you so much.”

Bryan, however, wasn’t the only headliner who rocked Wild Horses Festival. Scroll down to meet all the artists who performed — and see some highlights from the show:

