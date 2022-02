The Antler Queen

Even though it is obvious that Lottie took on the role of the Antler Queen, Yellowjackets has not yet confirmed that onscreen. In season 1, there was a slow buildup to Lottie’s thirst for power, which ended with Van and Misty supporting her as she appealed to the spirits in the woods.

Since Lottie is still alive and well in the present-day timeline, the reign of the Antler Queen may have continued beyond the Canadian wilderness.