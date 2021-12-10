Why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Joined

It came down to the material, according to Hill. The couple were fans of Sheridan’s 2017 film, Wind River, so when they got the script for 1883, they knew they couldn’t pass it up.

“It begins with a song,” the “Way You Love Me” singer told Parade in December 2021. “If the song is right, then you don’t give it a second thought, because writing is a real craft that should be respected We read the material and we were like, ‘How can we not do it?’”

Meanwhile, taking on the project has only made McGraw appreciate his wife and her talent even more.

“The best advantage to being around Faith so much is that I can go to bed with her and wake up with her every morning,” he told Parade. “We feel fortunate that we can be together so much. But to do this series is really special. I can’t imagine doing it without my wife.”