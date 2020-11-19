Meg Ryan

After playing small bookstore owner Kathleen Kelly, Ryan starred in Hanging Up, Proof of Life, Kate & Leopold, The Women and Serious Moonlight. She also appeared on a few episodes of Web Therapy and both starred in and produced Picture Paris. The Connecticut native made her directorial debut in 2015 with Ithaca. Ryan was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. The pair share son Jack. The Sleepless in Seattle star is also mother to daughter Daisy, whom she adopted in 2006. The actress had an on-again, off-again relationship with singer John Mellencamp, beginning in 2011. They called it quits in November 2019, one year after announcing their engagement. The pair were rumored to be back in touch in September 2020.