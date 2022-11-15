Life goes on! John Mellencamp is dating Marianelly Agosto, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The “Jack and Diane” singer, 71, and the skincare expert, 44, “met through [the musician’s daughter] Teddi [Mellencamp],” the insider tells Us, adding that while the pair “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 41, shared a photo of them at an event together in early November.

While the twosome are currently on, there is some concern the couple’s age gap could be an issue. “She is much younger, 27 years his junior,” the insider notes.

The “Small Town” artist — who has been married three times — has had his fair share of relationships in the spotlight. His romance with the California native comes one year after his relationship with realtor Natasha Barrett, whom he dated for several months in 2021, ended. Before Barrett, John dated another skincare expert, Nurse Jamie Sherrill, for more than a year. The two called it quits in January 2021.

The “Hurts So Good” singer-songwriter famously dated Meg Ryan on and off for eight years, even getting engaged in November 2018. Us confirmed the pair split in October 2019.

“She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source told Us about the You’ve Got Mail star’s reason for breaking up with the Grammy winner. “She has no regrets.”

John, who was also linked to Christie Brinkley in 2016, is also a father of five. He shares daughter Michelle, 51, with his first wife, Priscilla Esterline, to whom he was married from 1970 to 1981; daughters Teddi and Justice, 37, with second wife Victoria Granucci, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1989; and sons Hud, 28, and Speck, 27, with third wife Elaine Irwin, to whom he was married from 1992 to 2011. (Agosto, for her part, is the mother of one.)

The Indiana native has been outspoken about his bond with Teddi over the years, sharing his support for her reality TV career — even if he didn’t actually approve of it (or understand it).

“I’m terribly excited and happy that you are no longer part of the Real Housewives. I’ve never liked that you were on the Real Housewives,” he told the former Bravo personality on her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast in November 2020. While he “tried to be supportive” and watched the series for his daughter, “I can assure you, I don’t watch it anymore,” he quipped.

He shared a similar sentiment when Teddi competed on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

“A television show that Teddi is on premieres tonight,” the rocker wrote via Instagram in February. “I don’t know what she’s doing, but I’m proud of her and hope she achieves her goals.”