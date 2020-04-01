Love is always just around the corner. John Mellencamp is dating Jamie Sue Sherrill, a.k.a. Nurse Jamie, following his split from fiancée Meg Ryan.

The singer, 68, and the celebrity skin expert were spotted at Evil by the Needle tattoo parlor in Bloomington, Indiana, in February. “Today I tattooed Jamie sue sherrill and she brought John Mellencamp with her for support,” an artist at the store captioned a Facebook photo of Mellencamp at the time.

The couple have been together “since the beginning of the year,” according to E! News.

Mellencamp and Ryan, 58, dated from 2011 to 2014 before calling it quits. They briefly reconciled but then split again in 2015. “Oh, women hate me,” he admitted during a March 2017 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

The Grammy winner elaborated that her feelings toward him stemmed from his behavior. “I think it’s because I’m a child,” he explained at the time. “I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

However, Us Weekly confirmed in July 2017 that the two had been back together for months.

Ryan announced her engagement to Mellencamp in November 2018. “ENGAGED!” she wrote via Instagram.

The crooner gushed over the You’ve Got Mail star one month later. “I’m engaged … at 67 to a very funny woman,” he noted during a December 2018 interview with Today. “The funniest woman [I’ve] ever met.”

He added of their on-again, off-again relationship: “I’m probably not the easiest guy to get along with, so … let’s leave it at that.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that Ryan and Mellencamp broke up for good. “She’d had enough and ended [their engagement],” a source revealed at the time. “She has no regrets.”

The “Jack and Diane” singer was previously married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2011. He has five children from past relationships: daughters Michelle, Teddi and Justice as well as sons Hud and Speck.

Sherrill, meanwhile, is the mother of triplets.